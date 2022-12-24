Sonam Kapoor pens special post for father Anil Kapoor on his birthday, check out unseen PICS

New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday dropped a sweet birthday wish for her father Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You`re the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy."

In the first picture, Anil is seen holding his grandson Vayu in his hand, with an adorable smile on his face. In other posts, the `Players` actor shared some throwback pictures from her childhood memories with her father.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. "Happy birthday sir," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Mr. India."

Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like `Mr India`, `Loafer`, `Judaai`, `Nayak`, `Welcome`., `Tezaab` and many more. He will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series `The Night Manager`.The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand`s next `Fighter` alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sonam, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming crime thriller film `Blind`, which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 Korean crime-thriller by the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in the 2019 release, `The Zoya Factor`.She made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap`s `AK vs AK`, which released on Netflix last year.