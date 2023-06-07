Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Swara Bhasker On Her Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy with her husband Fahad Ahmad on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, and Swara had previously shared a heart-warming video on social media documenting their court marriage. The news of her pregnancy has thrilled fans, family members, and friends, who have been flooding the couple with greetings and well wishes. Among those extending congratulations is Swara's dear friend and co-star from “Veere Di Wedding,” Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to repost Swara’s announcement and added a sweet message, saying, "Congratulations Swara Bhasker. I'm so so happy for you both!"

Reacting to her post, Swara reshared the same with a text, "Thank you Sonam Masi.”

Sonam and Swara are known to be close friends and have also worked in the 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding” alongside Kareena Kapoor-Khan.

Many well-known personalities such as Gauahar Khan, Guneet Monga, Richa Chadha, and Sumeet Vyas, among others, also shared their congratulatory messages for the couple.

Swara took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her pregnancy, accompanied by a heart-warming post. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" she wrote, adding that the baby is due in October.

In the pictures, Swara can be seen posing with her husband and flaunting her baby bump.

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Marriage

The Bollywood actress got hitched to Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad in January this year through a court marriage, that they had under the Special Marriage Act.

“So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made Fahad Ahmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi," she wrote.

Following that, the couple celebrated all the wedding rituals, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. They also hosted a grand reception for their friends and family, where several high-level guests were seen in attendance.

Swara shared pictures of the ceremonies on her social media handles.