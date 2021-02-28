Sonam Kapoor says she is ‘the luckiest daughter-in-law’ in this sweetest post!

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. Sonam shared a series of pictures and a long caption for her mother-in-law, in which she declared herself ‘the luckiest daughter-in-law’.

Sonam wrote, “I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom!”

Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor dropped in various heart emojis in the comment section below.

Sonam tied the knot to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. She is currently residing in the United Kingdom with her husband.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller ‘Blind.’ The film is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W and is expected to release by the end of 2021.