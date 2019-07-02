Sonam Kapoor scores 20 mn Instagram followers

Mumbai: Actress and fashionista Sonam K. Ahuja has scored a following of 20 million on social media platform Instagram, and celebrated it with a love-filled message for her fans.

"Thank you so much to all 20 million of you, you fill my heart with so much love. Thank you Tribe," Sonam posted on her social media accounts.

The actress is quite regular with her social media updates, where she shares moments from her personal life with her husband as well as family members and friends.

She also marked her 20 million mark with three photographs in a green off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

"Whaaat 20 million followers," she captioned the first image.

On the second photograph, she wrote: "Trying to be cool but jumping inside because 20000000", followed by a third picture which read: "Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000."

She also shared a throwback photograph giving a glimpse of her family -- father Anil Kapoor and her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan.