Sonam Kapoor shares pic with husband Anand Ahuja says 'can't wait to dress up and go on a date again'

 On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film `Blind` directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

Sep 17, 2022
Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dropped a stunning post-engagement picture with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja on her social media handle.

On Saturday, the `Neerja` star took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture, where she also shared her desire to `dress-up` and `go on a date again.`She captioned the post as, "Right after we got engaged... life has just gotten better. Can`t wait to dress up and go on a date again #everydayphenomenal" along with a heart emoji.

In the photo, the duo is seen elegantly dressed up. While Sonam looks alluring in a long skirt and high-neck sweater, on the other hand, Anand opted for a formal look. Reacting to the post, Anand wrote, "This is right after I spoke w your parents, na. So cute!" in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor`s mother, Sunita Kapoor and other family members showered love in the comment section.Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first child a baby boy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film `Blind` directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. 

