NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been enjoying her maternity period to the fullest and her latest Instagram posts are proof. From having her babymoon with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja in Paris to ringing in her birthday with her sister - Rhea Kapoor and her husand Karan Boolani, to finally having her baby shower in London, she is surely living best times of her life.

Sonam Kapoor baby shower in London

The actress shared glimpses from her perfectly organised baby shower on social media. She and Anand celebrated her baby shower in London, along with Rhea and Karan and close friends. The stunning decor of the party included beautifully done tables, flowers, name-customised napkins, plates and baby bibs.

Rhea also shared few photos from the baby shower that included delicious-looking food, customised napkins and gifts for guests.

Beautiful performance by Leo Kalyan at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower





Apart from that, there was also a performer named Leo Kalyan who even shared beautiful inside pictures from the diva’s baby shower. In one of the videos, he was seen singing 'Masakali' for the gorgeous mommy-to-be at the party. Sharing the post, Leo wrote, “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower what is life?"

The couple recently went on a vacation and the 'Neerja' actress treated her fans with several adorable photos and videos.

It was in March 2022, when Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy news to the world through an Instagram post, wherein she could be seen posing with her hubby, Anand while flaunting her baby bump in a black monokini. However, Sonam is known as the fashionista of Bollywood, and with time, she is showing off her styling skills even in her pregnancy phase. She is giving us major maternity fashion goals!

The actress had also shared a few photos that show her flaunting her baby bump. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai after several years of dating.

On the movie front, Sonam has been away from the silver screen for a while now. The actress will be next seen in crime-thriller 'Blind', which is a remake the 2011 Korean film by the same name. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Directed by directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

