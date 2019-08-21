close

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor spreads awareness on #WhyTheGap

Save the Children India, which works for underprivileged children, started the online campaign called #WhyTheGap to help spread awareness about the existing gaps in our society between the privileged and the underprivileged strata. 

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor has joined the Bollywood bandwagon spreading awareness on childrens rights, as part of #WhyTheGap campaign promoted by Save The Children India.

The actress shared a group photo of her batch from her school days in Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai, and tweeted: "My school days were some of my happiest memories. I believe that education is the one path to true independence and freedom. We should all be asking #WhyTheGap and working towards #TheRightStart for every child."

The actress believes every child should have the right start because true independence can be achieved with education, and she also nominated actors Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Dulquer Salmaan to take up the challenge on Twitter.

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza, musicians Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have also tweeted on the same.

 

