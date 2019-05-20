Sonam Kapoor stuns in a blush red Valentino gown at Cannes 2019—See pics

New Delhi: The very gorgeous and stylish Sonam Kapoor touched down at Cannes a day back and we must say she made a ravishing first appearance this year in a blush red gown by Valentino. The stunning actress is styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Both Sonam and Rhea shared her first pictures on Instagram which will leave you awestruck.

Check it out here:

Sonam looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Valentino blush red frilly gown and also do not miss her flower accessories adorned in the hair. She gets a big thumbs up for her first look at Cannes 2019.

Cannes Film Festival is an annual movie festival held in France, which previews new films, including documentaries from all around the world. This is the 72nd Cannes festival which began from May 14 and will last till 25th of this month.

Many desi beauties made their presence felt this year. Global star Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and telly beauty Hina Khan rocked the Cannes red carpet so far.

A day before, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan landed at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya by her side. She made her first stunning presence at the red carpet in a golden metallic mermaid-like gown. The kaleidoscopic chrome gown was by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Aishwarya attended the festival premiere of 'A Hidden Life'.