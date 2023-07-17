Sonam Kapoor Graces Wimbledon 2023 Finals In Style — Check Her Chic Look

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities did not miss the chance to attend the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s final on Sunday. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the high-octane match, beating Novak Djokovic. The star-studded event saw celebrities lining up to cheer up for their favourite players. From Bollywood’s Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra to Hollywood’s Spider-Man, actor Andrew Garfield, a number of celebs were snapped at the men’s final on Sunday and the women’s final on Saturday. Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, also attended the finals. The actress was seen dressed in sister Rhea Kapoor’s designed checkered trench coat by Burberry from Daniel Lee’s resort 24 collection. Sonam’s look has set the internet on fire.

Rhea Kapoor’s Post

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor styled the actress look for the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Finals. Sonam Kapoor never fails to amaze fans with her style statement. The actress was seen in a green checked trench coat. She teamed up the look with matching tights and black high heels. The glammed-up look was completed with bold red lips, a sleek bun, black sling bag and a pair of classy glares. Before the match, Rhea treated Sonam’s fans with her full look on her Instagram feed.



After the match, Sonam Kapoor shared a carousel of pictures from the court. The actress who attended the match with her husband, Anand Ahuja, posed for the cameras. She also shared a photo of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic holding their respective trophies.

Netizens React

Sonam Kapoor’s fans chimed in and praised her style and looks.

One user wrote, “Absolutely killed it!!!!”

Another comment read, “There’s no one like her literally.”

“Gorgeous,” a third user said, while a fourth one wrote, “So so cool.”

Star-studded Event

Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, many other celebrities, too, marked their presence at the All-England Club in London. Priyanka Chopra attended the women’s singles final with her husband, Nick Jonas, a day earlier. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra accompanied the couple.

American singer Ariana Grande, Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield were seen watching the match.

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz also enjoyed the finals.

Actor Brad Pitt was also snapped at the match.

Hugh Jackman decked up in formals was seen watching the Wimbledon Men’s final.

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the film, Blind, released on Jio Cinema. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in key roles.