Sonam Kapoor Unveils Birthday Surprise From 'Amazing' Husband Anand Ahuja

The 'Neerja' actress on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories to drop a picture of the special gift that she received from her loving husband. 

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sonam Kapoor Unveils Birthday Surprise From 'Amazing' Husband Anand Ahuja (Image : @SonamKapoor/Instagram )

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor who is celebrating her 39th birthday today gave a sneak peek into the special gift she received from husband Anand Ahuja and her intimate birthday celebrations.

The 'Neerja' actress on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories to drop a picture of the special gift that she received from her loving husband.

Anand gifted one of the most loved books, Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali to his loving wife Sonam.

Sharing the picture of the book on her Stories, she added a caption that read, "Birthday present by my amazing husband...first edition Gitanjali by Tagore translated in English. Thank you @anandahuja I don't know what I did to deserve you."

In another story, the actress can be seen posing for the cameras as she opens the book and offers a glimpse of the first few pages.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In 2022, after their son was born, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram. They also asked for blessings for their new family member.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film Blind. She is gearing up to start shooting for her next movie, Battle for Bittora, later this year. 

