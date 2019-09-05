close

Andhericha Raja

Sonam Kapoor visits Andhericha Raja for Bappa's darshan - Photos

In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival and it happens to be a 10-day long affair. 

New Delhi: It's Ganpati Utsav time in the country and the whole atmosphere reverberates of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Several Bollywood celebrities welcomed the Lord home and after praying to him, bid him a tearful adieu with a promise to return next year. Commencing from Ganesh Chaturthi, which was on September 2, 2019, the 10-day long festivity is at its peak in Maharashtra. 

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor visited the famous Ganpati Pandal, Andhericha Raja recently and sought Bappa's blessings. Andhericha Raja is quite famous Ganesh Pandal which is visited by devotees during the Ganpati Utsav. Check photos: 

Dressed in traditional maroon floor-length Anarkali kurta and churidaar, the actress looked beautiful. She prayed to the Lord and happily posed for clicks.

Every year, devotees bring Bappa home and this year too celebs including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, the Ambanis, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vivek Oberoi and many others welcomed the Lord.

Farwell is given to the Lord with the promise of him coming back again. It is believed that after visiting his devotees' abode, the Lord goes back to his parents--Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati in the Mount Kailasha. 

Therefore chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya can be heard all around.

 

