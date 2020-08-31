हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tenet

Sonam Kapoor watches 'Tenet' in London, raves about Dimple Kapadia in the film

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' features Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Sonam Kapoor watches &#039;Tenet&#039; in London, raves about Dimple Kapadia in the film

London: Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja is currently in the English capital, and she managed to catch the much-hyped Christopher Nolan release, 'Tenet', at a theatre in the city. She says nothing compares to the big screen and its magic.

Nolan's latest features Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Sonam shared a snapshot of a scene featuring Dimple on Instagram and captioned it: "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing."

Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Tags:
TenetChristopher Nolan TenetDimple KapadiaSonam Kapoor
Next
Story

When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' with sister Shweta Singh Kirti at family function
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M45S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: What is Rhea's connection to Gaurav Arya of Goa?