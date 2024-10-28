Sonam Kapoor Wears Sculpted Multani Mitti Outfit, Netizens Say' Kuch Bhi'

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor is known to be a fashionista. She has time and again taken the fashion to another level and done often something unimaginable. This time the actress wore something that bit many can dare to do so. Sonam donned a Multani mitti sculpted top designed by ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep. Sonam took to her Instagram and shared the beautiful pictures of wearing a khadi sculpted top paired with emerald green jewellery and she indeed looked every bit beautiful.

The caption she shared on her post read, "Wrapped in khadi and the earth's essence, honoring tradition and the divine within.Wearing Sinah | Body Ornament by @thevernacularmodern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay, paired with a khadi lehenga and dupatta by @abujanisandeepkhosla.Styled by the incredible @rheakapoor and Styling Team @stylebyvanshika @sanyakapoor This outfit celebrates our connection to Bhumi-the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes. This ensemble is more than an outfit; it's a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev.Grateful to embody this poetic connection to our roots and traditions this Diwali.Makeup by @mehakoberoi | Hair by @hrishidoeshair | Photography by @dinesh_ahuja | Art Decor by @drishtishah_How do you celebrate your connection to tradition during Diwali?."

As this post of Sonam went viral, many felt that it was insane to wear the Multani clay outfit and didn't understand the concept of fashion. Sonam faced trolling and netizens mentioned that they have seen everything now and even compared her to Uorfi Javed who made news with her outrageous fashion choices.