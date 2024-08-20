Sonam Kapoor Wishes Son Vayu On His Second Birthday, Says' You Deepened The Love Between Your Dad & Mom'

Mumbai: Like they say when you become a mother, the world revolves around your child and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is no different. Today on the second birthday of her son Vayu Ahuja she dropped a heartfelt wish for her little one and mentioned how after his arrival the love has only deepened between her and her husband Anand Ahuja who is already head over heels in love with the actress.

Sonam even mentioned that being her son's mother is the greatest gift in life. She shared the video of her son running around and calling her mama,” , "My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and won”.

The post further reads "Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

Sonam turns emotional in her long post, as she concludes, she wrote, “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you — your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, masi and chachu (grandparents and uncle and aunts). Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.“

Indeed, motherhood changes everything for good.