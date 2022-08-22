NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy last Saturday. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans, with adorable notes. Now days later, Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a few photos of her nephew from the hospital. This is likely to bring some excitement for the 'Neerja' actress fans who have since been eagerly waiting to catch glimpse of her baby.

The photos shared by Rhea show her mother Sunita Kapoor looking at her grandson who is in a cradle. Rhea too is looking at him and she is unable to hold back her tears. The pictures appear to have been taken at a hospital. She captioned the post with a heart-touching note writing, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

In the heartwarming pictures, Rhea is seen shedding tears of joy. Take a look at her pictures:

Several celebrities from the tinsel town took to the comment section and poured their love on the newborn.

Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Mira Kapoor wrote: Adorable

Kareena Kapoor wrote: Rheaaaaaaa love youuuuu Bestest Masi ….

Malaika Arora wrote: Awwww masi tears of joy

Bhumi Pednekar wrote: Tooooooooo cute

For the unversed, Sonam moved to London after her wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. In March 2022, Sonam announced to the world that she is expecting her first child with Anand. She celebrated her baby shower with her close friends and sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani a few weeks back. Later, the actress returned to Mumbai to her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as her delivery date approached.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming crime-thriller 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. She was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'.