New Delhi: The burglary at Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence did not take place in just a day, rather, the thieves gradually stole precious items over a span of 10-11 months.

"The jewellery and cash were stolen in a span of 10-11 months, as and when the accused nurse got a chance," a Delhi Police official told IANS.

A complaint was lodged two months back, on February 23, regarding theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi. Notably, Harish Ahuja is father-in-law of Sonam.

The complainant who had noticed the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later on February 23 after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation into the case.

The case was being jointly investigated by the special staff of New Delhi district and the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The news about the theft at the actor`s residence broke on April 9, mounting further pressure on the cops to deliver the result urgently. Four days later, on April 13, the police arrested a couple -- a nurse and her husband -- for the said Rs 2.4 crore burglary.

The accused nurse, identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson (30), was working as a home medical care assistant at Kapoor's residence at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi and looking after Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja's mother. The husband of the accused woman, who was also involved in selling the stolen items, was identified as Naresh Kumar Sagar.

During the interrogation of the accused duo several startling revelations came to the fore.

The first one was the robbery did not happen in a day. Since March 2021, the accused woman has been visiting the victim's house as a nurse. It was during this period, she observed that there were jewellery and cash in one almirah, the official said.

One day, as the accused took the victim to the almirah in a wheel-chair, she found that jewellery worth crores and cash in it. She told her husband about it and the duo conspired to steal it. "Naresh asked her to steal jewellery at intervals so that it could not be noticed easily. As per the plan, she used to steal jewellery at night," the police official said.

But as the saying goes from a popular TV series -- "The night is dark and full of terrors" -- it was not easy to even steal at night as the almirah containing the jewellery was not far from the victim.

The accused dealt with the problem with the help of `sedatives`. The accused woman used to give sedatives to the victim at night so that the latter would not wake up and in the meantime she could steal the cash.

After stealing the jewellery, Aparna Ruth Wilson used to handover it to her husband, who further sold it to different jewellers of the city.

Gradually, the life of the accused husband and wife started changing. They paid off their debts, parental medical expenses and also purchased one second hand i-10 car from the stolen money.

Meanwhile, the accused jeweller was also nabbed after the prime accused were arrested. So far, the police have recovered 100 diamond pieces, six gold chains, six diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops (earrings), one brass coin and one i-10 car.