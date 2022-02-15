हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonam kapoor husband

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja accused of tax fraud: Timeline of what happened

Earlier, wife Sonam Kapoor too had supported Anand Ahuja in his tweet against the e-commerce site.

Sonam Kapoor&#039;s husband Anand Ahuja accused of tax fraud by e-commerce site, latter reacts to &#039;baseless slandering&#039; allegations
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband Anand Ahuja recently got into a Twitter spat with an international shipping company. Back in January this year, he had tweeted about having a horrible experience. 

Anand Ahuja tweeted: Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.

Take a look at their Twitter chat thread: 

Some of the internet users did agree with Ahuja and shared having faced similar experiences in the past. However, on February 7, 2022, the shipping company made startling allegations accusing Anand Ahuja of using 'doctored invoices' to avoid payment of taxes and customs duty. 

Anand Ahuja responded to the tweet writing: You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.

Earlier, wife Sonam Kapoor too had supported Anand in his tweet against the e-commerce site.

The actress is now living in Kensington, London and was currently in news for commenting on the Hijab row. On the work front, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's production Blind.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sonam kapoor husbandAnand ahujaSonam Kapooranand ahuja tax fraudTax evasionShipping company
Next
Story

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu turns desi girl in a saree, fans call her Priyanka Chopra lookalike - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M46S

Hijab Row Update: Karnataka HC's verdict on Hijab controversy today