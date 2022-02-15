New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband Anand Ahuja recently got into a Twitter spat with an international shipping company. Back in January this year, he had tweeted about having a horrible experience.

Anand Ahuja tweeted: Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.

Take a look at their Twitter chat thread:

@sonamakapoor @etimes @bombaytimes This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes. (1/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them. (3/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

Some of the internet users did agree with Ahuja and shared having faced similar experiences in the past. However, on February 7, 2022, the shipping company made startling allegations accusing Anand Ahuja of using 'doctored invoices' to avoid payment of taxes and customs duty.

Anand Ahuja responded to the tweet writing: You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.

Anyways now have moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance! — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) February 11, 2022

Earlier, wife Sonam Kapoor too had supported Anand in his tweet against the e-commerce site.

The actress is now living in Kensington, London and was currently in news for commenting on the Hijab row. On the work front, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's production Blind.