Song Joong Ki All Set To Return To TV, Divulges That Wife Katie Is Learning Korean

New Delhi: Song Joong Ki has had his hands full juggling daddy duties after having spent a hectic 2023 in promoting his critically acclaimed Hopeless.

According to sources the actor is all set to return to the small screen with the drama, “My Youth”( working title) which his company is producing.

In response to the reports, Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio shared, “Song Joong Ki received an offer to star in the new drama ‘MY YOUTH,’ and he is reviewing the offer.”

“MY YOUTH” will be penned by scriptwriter Park Si Hyun of the hit JTBC drama “Run On”. This would be his first new drama after he and wife Katy Louise welcomed the first child in June 2023. The actor who divided his time between Seoul and Italy, had revealed his excitement on being a first time father, but had cutely won hearts when he confessed that there was one barrier in a multicultural home like his( his wife is British Columbian).

“I cannot believe that I have become a father… I talk to him in Korean, you know, my English isn’t that good” However the actor had said to close friends that he is also learning Italian and his wife is learning Korean as well.

“My wife and I have talked about it, too. We’ll figure out how the three of us will communicate.”

Coincidentally it was his wife Katie who had tutored him in Italian for the hit drama Vincenzo, and thats where their love story began.

An immensely private person, Song Joong Ki had expressed his disdain over the baseless rumors and negative press regarding his wife. He may have been called rude by the press, but he won hearts for taking a strong stand.

He had not only refused to divulge the name of his son, saying why would I tell you that, and had also chided the media for spreading baseless rumours.

In an interview with GQ Korea in 2023 he had said and we quote, “At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people knew about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumours were true. When my anger was growing, Katy told me, ‘You don’t have to be angry with these people.’ I can’t say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out.”

On the work front the actor had won hearts in the hit drama “Reborn Rich” and had starred in the film “Hopeless,” which was screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.