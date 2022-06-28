NewsLifestylePeople
Soni Razdan expresses gratitude as Alia-Ranbir announce their pregnancy, shares UNSEEN pics!

While Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom Neetu Kapoor were extremely happy and expressed their excitement over social media, Alia's mom Soni Razdan was no where behind as soon as she heard about the pregnancy announcement. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

NEW DELHI: As soon as Alia Bhatt broke the news of her pregnancy on Monday, her fans, family and well wishers flooded her Instagram post with numerous congratulatory messages. 

While Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mom Neetu Kapoor were extremely happy and expressed their excitement over social media, Alia's mom Soni Razdan was no where behind.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing a gratitude post after Ranbir-Alia shared the pregnancy announcement, her mom shared two unseen photos from their South Africa vacation and congratulated the couple. 

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Gratitude 
May your tribe increase..."

In the unseen pics, Ranbir and Alia can be seen taking selfie together and in another pic the duo can be seen sitting in a car while they are off for a jungle safari. Both can be seen in their winter attire. 

For the unaware, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Alia and Ranbir ever since the former announced that she is expecting her first child. 
"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features a lion and a lioness and their cub.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier today, in an interview Soni has expressed her happiness and shared, "I’m simply overjoyed. We all are. Bringing a new life into this world, creating a new life is the most important powerful and life affirming moment for two people… so, so happy for Ranbir and Alia! Cannot wait to welcome the little one and can’t wait to be a grandmother as well. It’s all to overwhelming."

 

