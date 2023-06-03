Soni Razdan Pays Tribute To Her Late Father, ‘One Of A Kind...Original Rockstar’

Veteran actress Soni Razdan lost her father, Narendranath Razdan, on June 1. He was battling age-related complications for a long time. Soni Razdan shared a heartfelt video along with a lengthy note, cherishing the memories she shared with her father. Describing him as a “hero,” a unique individual, and “an original rockstar,” she wrote that her father was a remarkable architect in every aspect of his life, be it his family, buildings, or even his sense of humor.

“Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life-affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless," she wrote and credited her father for her talent in performing arts.

Soni Razdan noted that her father was a natural entertainer and had spent nine years in London studying architecture — a time he played the violin for renowned dancer Ram Gopal.

Soni Razdan also reminisced about how her parents met in London, got married, and had her before eventually moving to India.

“But daddy’s joy for life, family, jokes and whiskey is legendary. And of course his passion for painting and architecture AND music,” she mentioned while talking about the different creations that Narendranath Razdan had designed during his term as an architect.

While recalling his lively personality and healthy lifestyle, she noted that her father defied medical science on many occasions. Soni Razdan concluded her note by paying gratitude to her father.

Along with the post, Soni Razdan also shared a video that had glimpses of her father's lovely moments with the family. From family get-togethers to birthdays, dinners, and outings among others, the video is proof of what an active and high-spirited man he was.

The actress shared another post to pay heartfelt tribute to her father's demise.

Soni Razdan’s daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, also shared touching posts to pay tribute to their grandfather.