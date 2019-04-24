close

Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli Seygall was asked to go under the knife for role

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is known for her roles in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" films, says she had to lose a "great work opportunity" as she was not willing to go under the knife as suggested by the casting director.

She had recently given an audition for a "fantastic role" when a "well-known casting director" asked her to make some "changes on my body, unnaturally".

"I was very excited for this audition and prepared myself really well because I wanted to bag it and I did. But on meeting the director there, I was asked to make some changes on my body, unnaturally," Sonnalli said in a statement.

"It was a no brainer for me to say no, even though my heart broke. But I would never put my body under the knife," she added.

She refused to name the director as his "vision did not work" for her.

"I wouldn't deny that when I had entered the industry long time ago, I had faced similar problems... that I was too skinny. I wouldn't deny that it did cross my mind then to go through unnatural procedures to enhance certain features. 

"But I am glad that I didn't go ahead with it, instead I worked really hard on my body and ate well."

 

