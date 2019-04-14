close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nushrat Bharucha

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrat Bharucha poses in a bikini—Pics

Nushrat's latest Instagram post has her posing in a red bikini and the actress looks drop dead gorgeous!

&#039;Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety&#039; actress Nushrat Bharucha poses in a bikini—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is an avid social media user. The actress has 1.5 million fans on Instagram and keeps them engaged by regularly posting on the photo-sharing app.

Nushrat's latest Instagram post has her posing in a red bikini and she looks drop dead gorgeous!

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural rock pool #VacayTime #OakParkRockPool #Cronulla

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

The caption is, “Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural rock pool #VacayTime#OakParkRockPool #Cronulla”

Nushrat's last outing 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' emerged a hit at the box office. The film entered the coveted 10 crore club and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The hilarious rom-com received a thumbs up from the audience and critics and became the third most profitable venture of the year after 'Padmaavat' and 'PadMan'.

The film hit the theatres on February 23, 2018 and was helmed by Luv Ranjan.

Nushrat, Kartik and Sunny have worked with the filmmaker in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series as well. 

Tags:
Nushrat BharuchaSonu Ke Titu Ki SweetyPyaar Ka PunchnamaNushrat Bharucha bikini pics
Next
Story

Haven't forgotten my one-room shed: Pankaj Tripathi

Must Watch

PT15M5S

Taal Thok Ke: Can Baba Ambedakar help parties to win polls this time?