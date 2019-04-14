'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrat Bharucha poses in a bikini—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is an avid social media user. The actress has 1.5 million fans on Instagram and keeps them engaged by regularly posting on the photo-sharing app.

Nushrat's latest Instagram post has her posing in a red bikini and she looks drop dead gorgeous!

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural rock pool #VacayTime#OakParkRockPool #Cronulla”

Nushrat's last outing 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' emerged a hit at the box office. The film entered the coveted 10 crore club and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The hilarious rom-com received a thumbs up from the audience and critics and became the third most profitable venture of the year after 'Padmaavat' and 'PadMan'.

The film hit the theatres on February 23, 2018 and was helmed by Luv Ranjan.

Nushrat, Kartik and Sunny have worked with the filmmaker in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series as well.