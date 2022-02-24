Sonu Nigam allegedly receives threats from BMC Chief's cousin? WhatsApp chat surfaces online

New Delhi: Popular singer Sonu Nigam has been allegedly receiving threats from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin Rajinder. According to reports, he was keen on wanting the singer to perform at a concert overseas.

As per a report in Zoom, Rajinder wanted Sonu Nigam to perform at a concert abroad. However, Sonu Nigam's concert details are managed by an international promoter named Rocky. Therefore, Sonu Nigam allegedly asked Rajinder to connect with Rocky and reportedly this was not liked by Rajinder.

Reports suggest he sent Sonu Nigam a few derogatory messages on WhatsApp. Social media is abuzz with a few screenshots of the retrieved chat but we cannot confirm the authenticity of the same.

Singer Sonu Nigam Receives THREATS From BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal’s Cousin Rajender, Asks Him To Perform In A Concert Abroad. pic.twitter.com/aPzKEHSUmO — Treeni (@_treeni) February 23, 2022

What about this ? Now even BMC out blackmailing ? Wasooli goondagiri now blackmailing wonder where Mah heading https://t.co/xS05QjOGAz — Rommie (@mainkuchbolu) February 23, 2022

As of now, the singer has not made any official statement about the alleged incident.

This year, the famous playback singer Sonu Nigam was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country - the Padma Shri Award.

Sonu Nigam has rendered his magical voice to several superhit chartbuster songs and has also sung many devotional tracks.