हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Nigam controversy

Sonu Nigam allegedly receives threats from BMC Chief's cousin? WhatsApp chat surfaces online

Sonu Nigam allegedly asked Rajinder to connect with Rocky and reportedly this was not liked by Rajinder.

Sonu Nigam allegedly receives threats from BMC Chief&#039;s cousin? WhatsApp chat surfaces online
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Sonu Nigam has been allegedly receiving threats from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin Rajinder. According to reports, he was keen on wanting the singer to perform at a concert overseas.

As per a report in Zoom, Rajinder wanted Sonu Nigam to perform at a concert abroad. However, Sonu Nigam's concert details are managed by an international promoter named Rocky. Therefore, Sonu Nigam allegedly asked Rajinder to connect with Rocky and reportedly this was not liked by Rajinder.

Reports suggest he sent Sonu Nigam a few derogatory messages on WhatsApp. Social media is abuzz with a few screenshots of the retrieved chat but we cannot confirm the authenticity of the same. 

As of now, the singer has not made any official statement about the alleged incident. 

This year, the famous playback singer Sonu Nigam was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country - the Padma Shri Award.

Sonu Nigam has rendered his magical voice to several superhit chartbuster songs and has also sung many devotional tracks. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Nigam controversyBMC chiefsonu nigam threatssonu nigam news
Next
Story

Kunal Kemmu dedicates his new tattoo to his late pet Masti

Must Watch

PT11M51S

DNA: Ukraine Russia Conflict -- Why is Putin so difficult to deal with?