हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam doesn’t want son Neevan to be a singer: 'Not in India at least'

Sonu Nigam shared that Neevan is currently into gaming and is one of the top gamers in the UAE.

Sonu Nigam doesn’t want son Neevan to be a singer: &#039;Not in India at least&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial

New Delhi: Singer Sonu Nigam has shared that he doesn’t want his son Neevan to be in the same profession as he is. In an interview to Times Now, Sonu said that he “doesn’t want Neevan to be a singer and at least not in India”. He shared that Neevan is currently into gaming and is one of the top gamers in the UAE.

The 47-year-old singer said, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself."

As a child, Neevan has been seen on stage with his father during some of his gigs and also at the recording studios. He had also recently performed with Sonu during an online concert. 

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam is currently busy with his new song ‘Ishwar Ka Vo Sacha Banda’ release.  

Tags:
Sonu Nigamsonu nigam son neevansonu nigam sonSonu Nigam songs
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela dances to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ song on Diwali, video goes viral - Watch
  • 88,45,127Confirmed
  • 1,30,070Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 16, 2020