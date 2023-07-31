trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642576
Sonu Nigam Ends His Feud With Bushan Kumar With A Hug On His 50th Birthday Bash

Renowned people such as Mika Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Bhosale and Rahul Vaidya along with Bhushan Kumar were seen at the party. 

 

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:18 AM IST|Source: IANS

Sonu Nigam Ends His Feud With Bushan Kumar With A Hug On His 50th Birthday Bash Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Almost after three years, Sonu Nigam seems to have put an end to his feud with T-series head Bhushan Kumar as the two were seen hugging at the singer's 50th birthday celebrations. 

A video posted by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed  Sonu and Bhushan Kumar hugging each other. The video also shows the two sharing a light-hearted conversation. 

In a video Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was a guest at the party. He gave Sonu a bouquet of flowers and posed for pictures for the paparazzi.

It was in 2020, when Sonu took to social media and released a video warning Bhushan Kumar. 

He had then said: "I need to take Bhushan Kumar's name. You've instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this?"

He warned him to not to engage with Sonu in any manner. 

"Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don't know why she backed out, though the media knows. That's how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don't you dare mess with me," he had said.

That was not it, Sonu had also released a video on YouTube talking about favouritism in the music industry. 

