Sonu Nigam Offers Prayers At Famous Jagannath Puri Temple In Odisha
Sonu Nigam visited the divine Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, Bhubaneswar and offered his prayers to the Lord.
Puri: Popular singer Sonu Nigam offered prayers at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha and said that he has sung many songs of Lord Jagannath and visiting the temple was a great experience for him. He said, "I have sung so many bhajans of Lord Jagannath. I have visited Jagannath temple twice earlier. This time I had a very good 'darshan' and it was a great experience..."
The Jagannath Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. It is located in Puri in the state of Odisha.
Nigam has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.
Nigam began his career with the song 'Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye' from TV serial Talash (1992).
