New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy around Hindi as the National language row, singer and Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam has strongly reacted. When asked to comment on the show during an interaction with Sushant Mehta, the Founder and CEO of BEAST Studios, the singer made his stance clear.

Sonu Nigam said, "As per my knowledge, Hindi is not written as a national language in the Constitution of India. I have consulted experts regarding this also. Hindi is the most spoken language in the country, I understand that. Having said that are we aware that Tamil is the world's oldest language? There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. People say Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world."

He added, "Do we have fewer problems in the country that we need a new one. We are creating disharmony in the country by imposing a language on others, saying you are a Tamilian, you should speak Hindi. Why would they? People should have the right to decide the language they want to speak."

Perfect response to Ajay Devgn by Sonu Nigam: Let's not divide people further in this country, where is it written that Hindi is our national language? pic.twitter.com/hC9nHbXJHy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 2, 2022

"Chodo yaar, let them chill. A Punjabi should speak Punjabi, Tamil should speak Tamil. If they are comfortable in English, they will speak in that language. Even in our courts,the judgments are in English. The flight attendants also prefer the language," he said.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep had a war of words on Twitter over Hindi as the National language. This happened after Kiccha Sudeep said at an event that "Hindi is no more a national language", in the wake of South films shattering records at the box office. This didn’t go down well with Ajay Devgn, who then took to social media to object him.

Ajay tweeted asking Kiccha that if Hindi is not our national language, why does he release his films dubbed in Hindi. In response to the same, Sudeep replied that his words had been misinterpreted. He wrote, ‘And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don’t we too belong to India, sir.”