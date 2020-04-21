Sonu Nigam stuck in Dubai amid pandemic, netizens troll singer over old 'Azaan' tweets

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam decided to continue his stay in Dubai with wife and son amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has become a hot topic on Twitter right now. Why? Well, the singer, who is no longer on Twitter became a top trend after his old controversial tweets resurfaced.

Sonu Nigam back in 2017 had tweeted over Azaan and drew the religious ire of people for it. He had expressed his displeasure towards the loudspeaker noise of Azaan and called it 'forced religiousness' in the country.

Now, three years on, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer is in Dubai and netizens have flooded the Twitter with the screenshots of his old tweets, calling it an irony.

Sonu nigam just deactivated his account.

Reason : He is in Dubai .

#Sonu Nigam should utilize his precious time while being “trapped” in Dubai and maintain his stance on banning the Azaan.. why has he crawled back under his little rock?! Where are you Sonu? #Arab — Albina Anwar Ali (@albinaali18) April 21, 2020

UAE: We will not tolerate Hate speech here. Meanwhile Sonu Nigam in Dubai pic.twitter.com/UPIuq7aUsi pic.twitter.com/rYlW5FD52j — Junaid khan (@Junaidk18038697) April 21, 2020

Sonu Nigam's wife and son stay in Dubai as latter studies there but his father and sister reside in India. The singer, who headed to Dubai for a brief time had to continue his stay there after the pandemic broke out and he as a precautionary measure decided to not come back and stay wherever he is.

He had deactivated his Twitter handle back in 2017 citing lack of respect for freedom of speech. In a series of tweets, he mentioned why he feels everyone is 'angry' on the micro-blogging site and 'one-sided'.