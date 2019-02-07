हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam suffers seafood allergy, shares pics from hospital bed

The singer thanked his stars for getting timely treatment and being able to pull off the concert at Jeypore.

Sonu Nigam suffers seafood allergy, shares pics from hospital bed
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was rushed to hospital after he suffered a serious seafood allergy. The singer-actor was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after he developed an allergic reaction to the food he consumed and his eye got swollen.

Sonu took to his social media handle and shared the horrifying experience with his fans. He wrote: “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Seafood in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn't nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone. #health #lifeisbeautiful #goodfortune.”

The singer thanked his stars for getting timely treatment and being able to pull off the concert at Jeypore.

Sonu has lent his voice to various chartbuster songs in Bollywood. Not just in Hindi, the singer has sung songs English, Bengali, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Tulu, Assamese, Odia, Nepali, Maithili and various Indian languages. 

He has received several accolades for his singing talent. Sonu Nigam is a recipient of one National Award, two Filmfare Awards in Hindi and three Filmfare Awards in South to name a few. 

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

Tags:
Sonu Nigamsonu nigam allergysonu nigam hospitalisedsea food allergy
Next
Story

Won't be okay to be called racist because I'm not: Esha Gupta

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Mamata vs CBI: MHA wants action against IPS officers who took part in Kolkata dharna

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close