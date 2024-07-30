Sonu Nigam Turns 51: Music Maestro Celebrates Birthday With Javed Akhtar And Friends

Mumbai: His friends from the music fraternity, including Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota and Shaan attended the celebration on Tuesday.

Clad in a white outfit, the birthday boy posed for the cameras.

On his birthday, Sonu Nigam surprised his family and friends by screening the documentary, "Symphony of Fate".

In the videos, Sonu can be seen cutting cake with Anup Jalota, Salim Merchant, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and others.

The singer was also seen feeding cake to Javed Akhtar.

Shaan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were also snapped at the bash.

Nigam, a popular and successful playback singer of Hindi Cinema, is also a recipient of several accolades, including the National Film Award and Padma Shri.

Sonu Nigam's first film song 'O Aasman Wale' was from the 1993 film 'Aaja Meri Jaan' . He later sung in movies such as 'Muqabla', 'Shabnam', 'Kasam Teri Kasam', 'Aag', 'Hulchul', 'Aazmayish', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Papa Kahte Hain', 'Barsaat', 'Jeet', 'Hero NO.1', 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Soldier', 'Sooryavansham', among others.

His song 'Accha Sila Diya' for the film 'Bewafa Sanam', gave him a lot of recognition and success.

Recently, Sonu Nigam added his soulful magic to the rendition of the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam' in 'Maharaj' starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.