Sonu Nigam's Concert Brawl, Support to Radhe Maa, Azaan Remark: Times When Singer Hit Headlines for Wrong Reasons

Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, a well-known Indian singer, and his crew were allegedly manhandled by Shiv Sena (UBT) members as they were performing in the Chembur area in a concert. A local MLA's son is said to be the accused. Several others, including the MLA's son, reportedly wanted a selfie with the singer." In order to snap the selfie with the singer, he allegedly ordered Nigam's management to exit the stage. The man attempted to approach Nigam by ascending the steps after the show was over. The accused was seen pushing the security surrounding sonu in a video that is currently viral on social media. One of the men, who was attempting to shield Nigam, was pushed off the stairs and collapsed to the ground. A singing buddy of Nigam who attempted to defend Sonu was also hurt. Sonu, is reportedly safe and has not suffered any injuries.

Sonu Nigam is one of the most famous singers in Bollywood, sang more than a thousand songs, and most of them gained massive popularity. He sang in multiple languages like Kannada, Marathi, Telugu along with Hindi. Sonu has been part of many controversies as well

Some of Sonu Nigam's Biggest Controversies

Azaan Remark Row

Sonu Nigam was responsible for stirring up debate across the country when he remarked that Azaan's call in the morning disturbs his comfort and sleep at night. His tweet attracted widespread rebuttal and support from the country at the same time. Some accused him of being Islamophobe, others supported him as being secular and individualist.

Radhe Maa Controversy

Talking about Radhe Maa’s controversy, Sonu Nigam blamed people for giving titles of Godmen, and women to others. He referred to Hindu Goddess Kaali while talking about Radhe Maa being scantily dressed. Sonu Nigam remarked against those people who judge saints by their clothes. He drew a comparison of male saints and female saints and their dressing choices.

Abrupt Retirement

Sonu was accused of unprofessionalism for being retired after his displeasure against some music companies in effect to contractual displeasures with those companies.

Farmer Suicide Case Remark

In the case of a farmer's suicide in 2015, Sonu Nigam supported Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas, after which he got embroiled in controversies. However, after this controversy, Sonu's fans strongly supported him.

Accused Music Companies After SSR Death

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when the matter of nepotism arose, Sonu Nigam also raised his voice on this. He targeted T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. Also shared a video in which he made many revelations. At the same time, while advising Bhushan Kumar to be cautious, he had told him not to mess up. This dispute also went on for many days. The video went viral on social media