Sonu Sood Becomes The Voice Of The Disabled, Urges Government To Prioritize Their Needs

Becoming the voice of the disabled people of the country, recently, he shared a serious post on social media, urging concerned authorities and state governments to reconsider and enhance the basic gratuity and minimum pension for individuals with disabilities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonu Sood Becomes The Voice Of The Disabled, Urges Government To Prioritize Their Needs Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In yet another demonstration of his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Sonu Sood continues to champion the cause of the disabled. Becoming the voice of the disabled people of the country, recently, he shared a serious post on social media, urging concerned authorities and state governments to reconsider and enhance the basic gratuity and minimum pension for individuals with disabilities. The post was captioned:

“My New Year Resolution “RIGHTS FOR THE DISABLED” I Humbly request the concerned authorities and state governments to suitably revise and increase the basic gratuity and minimum pension of the disabled , to help them meet their basic needs .. The inherent challenges they face should be prioritised to alleviate financial strain ,so they too can lead more fulfilling lives @cmobiharnitishkumar #pmo #pmoindia #disabled”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood's sincere push for more help for the disabled is truly heartfelt. Urging leaders  to improve financial support policies shows his ongoing commitment to positive change and inclusivity. In terms of career, he is working on a movie called "Fateh," which is being co-produced by Zee Studios and his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions. It looks like an amazing movie, with unmatched action and distinctive settings. Sonu and Jacqueline Fernandez lead the cast in this anticipated film journey. 

