Sonu Sood Comes Out In Support Of Indigo Staff After Pilot Slapped, Says 'If People Continue To...'

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has shown solidarity with airline staff following a viral video of a passenger assaulting a pilot. Criticizing the unacceptable conduct, Sood suggested the potential necessity of self-defense programs for flight personnel. Having experienced a three-hour delay, he urged followers to remain patient and polite towards airline staff amid challenging situations. The actor emphasized that escalating misconduct from travelers may require additional safety measures for pilots and crew.

Taking to his social media handle, the post read: "The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airline crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them. We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone’s control and everyone deserves to be respected."

Many views and supportive comments from netizens praising Sood for his positive attitude and empathy have poured in. His post highlights the importance of patience and politeness in such chaotic situations, which are beyond human control. It also reminds us of the need to respect and appreciate the airline staff, who are working hard to ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers.