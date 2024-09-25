Advertisement
Sonu Sood Emerges As National Hero Again, Supports Baby Sehrish Fatima In Her Fight Against SMA

Sonu Sood continues his humanitarian efforts, now supporting seven-month-old Sehrish Fatima battling SMA, after successfully helping save multiple lives. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Sonu Sood Emerges As National Hero Again, Supports Baby Sehrish Fatima In Her Fight Against SMA Pic Credit: Instagram (@Sonu Sood)

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, hailed as a national hero for his selfless work, has once again stepped up, this time to support seven-month-old Sehrish Fatima, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. 

Known for his dedication to helping those in need, Sood has already raised funds for the treatment of 11 children suffering from SMA, a rare and severe muscle-weakening disorder. The treatment costs a staggering Rs 16 crore, and Sonu’s crowdfunding efforts have been instrumental in saving lives. 

Now, Sood is urging the public to contribute to Fatima's cause, emphasizing that "a small contribution can make a world of difference." His involvement has brought significant attention to the campaign, offering hope to Fatima's family. 

On the work front, Sonu Sood is also working on his directorial debut, ‘Fateh,’ a cybercrime thriller set to release on January 10, 2025, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Siddiqui. 

