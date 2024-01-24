trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713442
NewsLifestylePeople
SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Elderly Citizens, Paves Way For The Establishment Of An Old Age Home

Sonu Sood, known for his charitable work, extends his dedication to the elderly through this caring initiative. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Elderly Citizens, Paves Way For The Establishment Of An Old Age Home Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Through The Sood Foundation, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has begun a meaningful project—a special old-age living named after his mother, Saroj Sood. 

This project is more than just a building; it's a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between children and parents. Sonu Sood, known for his charitable work, extends his dedication to the elderly through this caring initiative. The Saroj Serenity aims to provide a comfortable environment for senior citizens whose children cannot live with them for various reasons, where they can age gracefully and with dignity and love. 

This heartfelt effort mirrors Sonu Sood's continuous commitment to serving humanity, reflecting the values his mother instilled in him. Under his guidance, the Sood Foundation continues to positively impact, creating spaces filled with compassion and care. 

On the film front, Sonu Sood is preparing for his first production and directorial venture, 'Fateh,' a tribute to cybercrime victims, which will star him and Jaqueline Fernandez in the lead. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look