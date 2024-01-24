Sonu Sood Extends Helping Hand To Elderly Citizens, Paves Way For The Establishment Of An Old Age Home

New Delhi: Through The Sood Foundation, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has begun a meaningful project—a special old-age living named after his mother, Saroj Sood.

This project is more than just a building; it's a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between children and parents. Sonu Sood, known for his charitable work, extends his dedication to the elderly through this caring initiative. The Saroj Serenity aims to provide a comfortable environment for senior citizens whose children cannot live with them for various reasons, where they can age gracefully and with dignity and love.

This heartfelt effort mirrors Sonu Sood's continuous commitment to serving humanity, reflecting the values his mother instilled in him. Under his guidance, the Sood Foundation continues to positively impact, creating spaces filled with compassion and care.

On the film front, Sonu Sood is preparing for his first production and directorial venture, 'Fateh,' a tribute to cybercrime victims, which will star him and Jaqueline Fernandez in the lead.