Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood honoured by UNDP for helping migrant workers during lockdown

"I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations," Sonu Sood said.

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for helping thousands of migrant workers reach home during lockdown.

"This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals," Sonu said.

The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Apart from arranging transportation facilities for migrant workers to help them reach homes during lockdown, Sonu also looked after the educational needs of underprivileged students.

He recently launched an initiative to provide full scholarships for higher education to students facing financial challenges.

