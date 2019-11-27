Sonu Sood: I have a long way to go as an actor

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who has made his acting debut with the Tamil film 'Kallazhagar' (1999), has said that he feels blessed to be part of the film industry. He added that he has a long way to go in his acting career.

"I feel I have a long way to go as an actor. I feel it's a blessing to be a part of this industry where hundreds and thousands of people land every day in Mumbai with a lot of dreams. When you see those dreams coming true, then there are prayers that are working for you. I always tell all newcomers that my wishes are with them and my prayers are with them. I think you need to give your best effort and believe in yourself. I think patience and perseverance are two important things, and you have to keep on working hard to achieve your dreams. I am sure one-day things will change for the better," said Sonu, while interacting with the media at the success party of the reality show 'Mr and Miss 7 States' along with the show's producer Waseem Qureshi in Mumbai.

Sonu added: "I feel blessed because I am one of the people mentioned whenever you talk about the new talent coming in to make it big in this mad city. I feel it is important to encourage new talent and I am glad that we have these special events and shows like 'Mr and Miss 7 States'. In this show, people have come from different states. I have seen the show. It's a great event and I wish all the people all the best."

Asked what tips he would give to newcomers, Sonu replied: "I think people come with a lot of dreams when they participate in any contest. Some of them win and some lose. I told everyone that this is just the beginning. When I was studying engineering, I had participated in such a contest. I lost in the final round. When I see all these contestants, it reminds me of my past, (of the days) when I started. I always tell them that winning or losing is not important, what is important is that you have participated. I feel it's a great beginning and they will learn a lot from this experience."

When we asked the show's producer Waseem Qureshi if it was difficult to get Sonu on board, the actor replied on his behalf: "It wasn't that difficult. I was happy when I came to know that Waseem (Qureshi) bhai has created such a big platform where newcomers are getting opportunities, so I am always there for him."

Sonu Sood was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.