Sonu Sood impressed by chappal vendor in Srinagar, asks for 'theek theek rate' in hilarious video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently shared a video of his meeting with a vendor on the streets of Srinagar on Instagram and it's heartwarming and hilarious at the same time. In the video, we're introduced to the shopkeeper, Shameen Khan who sells footwear or chappals and how Sonu 'haggles' with him to get a lower price on the footwear!

Sonu, clad in a camouflage print T-shirt, starts the video with a friendly introduction and then goes on to praise Shameen's collection of footwear. Jokingly, he also bargains with the vendor to sell adult footwear for Rs 50 and asks him if customers would get a discount if they took Sonu Sood's name. Shameen agreed and said they would get 20% off.

Here's how the exchange went - Sonu asked him, "Bacchon ki chappal kitne ki hai". Shameem said, " ₹50." Sonu continued, "Isse khoobsoorat aapne 50 rupaaye ki chappal nahi dekhi hogi."

He asked "Bado ki chappal?" The vendor said, "Yeh ₹120." To this, Sonu asked, "Yeh 50 mein nahi doge. Arey theek theek rate lagao dada yaar... Last rate kya hai?."

Before leaving, Sonu joked, "Jisko bhi aana hai Shameen bhai ke paas woh idhar aayiye aur mera naam lenge toh Shameen bhai aap thoda discount doge? Kitne percent discount?" He replied, "20 percent," and Sonu said, "20 percent discount mere naam pe." The actor then hugged him and bid him goodbye.

Sonu captioned the video saying, "Our Chappal Showroom 20% discount on my name. #supportsmallbusiness #support #shoes #shoplocal #shopsmall #shopsmallbusiness"

Check out the video here:

Recently, Sonu had announced that he was taking up the position of the brand ambassador of India at the Special Olympics to be held in Russia. He had shared the news with fans on Instagram with a picture of him donning a jersey and holding the Special Olympics Red Ball.

For the unversed, Sonu made his debut in the film industry with a Tamil Flick ‘Kallazhagar’ in 1999 but got his first Bollywood break in 2002 with ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’.

Well, the actor has earned fame not only in Bollywood and Tollywood but also made his name in the Chinese industry as he debuted in the film Xuanzang, 2016.

In July 2016, he started his own production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood.

He got married to Sonali Sood at the young age of 23. The couple is proud parents of two sons-- Ayanna Sood and Eshan Sood.