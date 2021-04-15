Sonu Sood makes crunchy dosa on film sets, Farah Khan says 'aaja ghar phir' - Viral video

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood decided to teach all a lesson or two on cooking while he was on the sets. And guess what? The good samaritan made a delicious looking crunchy dosa for himself on the sets of his next project.

Sonu Sood shared the video of him making a dosa on Instagram with a message for newcomers in the industry. Watch it here:

Several fans and celeb friends dropped their comments too, and by far, it was filmmaker Farah Khan's hilarious message which caught our attention. She wrote: Aaja ghar phir

Sonu Sood and Farah have worked in Happy New Year together besides several other projects.

Recently, Sonu Sood also congratulated the children of Class 12th board exams after it got postponed and Class 10th board got cancelled amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness.