Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood pens emotional note for late father

After the success of "Simmba", Sonu is currently shooting for a Tamil film in Chennai.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has penned an emotional note on his father Shakti Sood's second death anniversary, thanking him for inspiring him to be helpful to others.

"The date (February 7) I don't want to remember but the date I will never forget! It has been two years dad... life has never been the same," Sonu wrote. 

"The vacuum that you left in our lives will never be filled. We miss you everyday, every minute, every second. My hands shiver when I write this, my heart sinks when I realise I will never see you again. Just want to thank you dad for teaching us the lessons of our lives, for inspiring us to be helpful to others. We can never be like you but will try to follow your foot steps. Stay happy whereever you are papa. Will miss you always... till I see you someday," he added. 

