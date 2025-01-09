Sonu Sood Praises Jacqueline Fernandez, Calls Her "A Very Good Soul"

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, known for his genuine work and philanthropy, recently shared high praise for his Fateh co-star Jacqueliene Fernandez. Calling her “one of the nicest girls” he has ever worked with, Sonu highlighted her professionalism and down-to-earth nature in an recent interview.

In an Interview with Mashable Bombay journey, Sood talks about working with Jacqueliene, ''Jacqueliene is one of the nicest girls I have come across, one of the easiest actors I have worked with in my entire career. She's the kind of girl who will always come on time, whether she gets a vanity van or not,''he said, emphasizing her dedication and humility on set.

Watch The Full Interview Below!

Recalling a particular incident during the shoot of Fateh in Amritsar, Sonu revealed how Jacqueliene’s grounded personality stood out. ''I remember we were shooting in Amritsar… the market was a typical, busy Punjabi market. There was a chase sequence going on, and she was sitting there calmly, on a stool in a corner, talking to the school kids. When some team member asked if she needed anything, she said, 'No, I’m okay, I’m fine.' She stayed there the whole time, not insisting on going to the vanity van. There wasn’t even space to park a van there, and even though her shot wasn’t ready, she waited for two hours and said, 'You go ahead.''

Praising her attitude, Sonu concluded, “I think she is a very good soul.”

Sonu Sood and Jacqueliene Fernandez will soon be seen in Fateh, a highly anticipated action thriller set to release on January 10, 2025.

The film marks an exciting pairing of Jacqueliene’s charm and Sonu’s larger-than-life persona, as they bring to life a gripping tale of justice and redemption.

Jacqueliene, often admired for her positivity, has teamed up with Sonu, a real-life philanthropist and hero, making this collaboration even more inspiring for fans