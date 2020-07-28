Sonu Sood promises to send buffaloes to Motihari family affected by Bihar floods

New Delhi: After gifting a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh, Sonu Sood has now come forward to help a family in Bihar's Motihari who lost their son and two buffaloes in floods. The buffaloes were the only source of income for the family. A tweet mentioning their plight caught Sonu's attention and he immediately offered help.

As per the tweet, the family has been going through a lot for some days now. Apart from losing their son and buffaloes in the floods, they lost two other children and another old member of the family recently.

"This case is genuine as we have verified about it. Bhola lost his son in flood and 2 Buffalo which was his only source of earning. We have decided to donate a cow so that they can sell the cow milk for their livelihood. One cow will cost around 50 to 60k," read the tweet.

Soon, Sonu Sood replied in kind and said, "I am sorry for the loss. Buffaloes will reach their house by today evening so that their livelihood doesn't suffer. Save our farmers."

Earlier, after a video of two girls tilling a farm went viral, Sonu Sood stepped forward with the promise to provide a tractor to that family, which was forced to resort to the extreme step after suffering a severe blow in the lockdown.

The girls - Vennela and Chandana - took the yoke on their shoulders to till the land as the family could not hire a tractor or oxen to plough the land. Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming. Taking to Twitter, Sood said the girls should be allowed to focus on their education and he will provide the family with a tractor.

(With ANI inputs)