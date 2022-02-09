हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old Moga boy who met a serious road accident

Sonu Sood worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.  

Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old Moga boy who met a serious road accident

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through.

The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

 

