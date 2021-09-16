Sonu Sood tax evasion probe: Netizens come out in support of the actor, call him ‘real hero’

New Delhi: Income tax department officials raided at least 6 properties linked to actor, philanthropist Sonu Sood on Wednesday (September 15) evening. Mumbai and Lucknow were the two cities where properties linked to the actor were raided. A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department.

Sonu Sood who rose to fame as a ‘messiah’ during the COVID-19 pandemic for his relentless work to help migrant labourers reach back to their hometowns to helping COVID-19 patients find medicines and arranging hospital beds for them, during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in India. The actor has also passionately spoken about children who have turned into orphans due to the pandemic and urged the government to sponsor their education.

The raids at his properties have taken his fans and supporters aback. The Internet is flooded with reactions and memes supporting Sonu.

Check out some of them:

Sonu Sood is not only hero of Punjab's Moga but real hero of entire India...Helped so many needy people ..#IndiaWithSonuSood pic.twitter.com/4evVLAryn5 — I SUPPORT FARMERS.. (@mmmmmmmm1111_) September 15, 2021

Earlier, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had declared the 48-year-old actor as the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

(With inputs from PTI)