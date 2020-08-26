हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood urges government to postpone NEET, JEE 2020, says 'we should not risk lives of students'

Sonu Sood has backed students' demand to postpone NEET, JEE 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonu Sood urges government to postpone NEET, JEE 2020, says &#039;we should not risk lives of students&#039;

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has backed students' demand to postpone NEET, JEE 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, he urged the government to postpone the exams and said that "we should not risk the lives of students."

"It's my request to the government of India to postpone the NEET/JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given COVID-19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," read Sonu Sood's tweet.

The JEE and NEET exams are scheduled for September 1 and September 13, respectively. Aspirants across the country have demanded to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Several politicians have also called for the postponement of JEE and NEET till the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams. 

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Sonu Sood also added that many aspirants come from Bihar, which is currently affected by floods. He said that the "fear is real" and cited the rising COVID-19 cases, floods in Assam, Bihar and Gujarat to seek postponement of NEET and JEE exams.

Sonu Sood came out as a real hero amid the coronavirus lockdown. He helped several stranded migrant labourers across India reach their homes. 

