Sonu Sood urges government to postpone NEET, JEE 2020, says 'we should not risk lives of students'

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has backed students' demand to postpone NEET, JEE 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, he urged the government to postpone the exams and said that "we should not risk the lives of students."

"It's my request to the government of India to postpone the NEET/JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given COVID-19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID," read Sonu Sood's tweet.

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

The JEE and NEET exams are scheduled for September 1 and September 13, respectively. Aspirants across the country have demanded to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Several politicians have also called for the postponement of JEE and NEET till the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Sonu Sood also added that many aspirants come from Bihar, which is currently affected by floods. He said that the "fear is real" and cited the rising COVID-19 cases, floods in Assam, Bihar and Gujarat to seek postponement of NEET and JEE exams.

Sonu Sood came out as a real hero amid the coronavirus lockdown. He helped several stranded migrant labourers across India reach their homes.