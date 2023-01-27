Sonu Sood's fan Makes a 87,000 sq feet Portrait of the Actor

New Delhi: Sonu Sood woke up to a pleasant surprise on the eve of 74th Republic Day as news came in that an astounding portrait of the actor had been created in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra as a part of Republic Day celebrations.

It took artist and fan of the actor Vipul Shiripad Mirajkar a few days to make this astounding portrait at a public park, using over 7 tons of rangoli powder. Overwhelmed by the work of art, the actor said, "I'm at a loss of words. I'm overwhelmed by this love and adulation. I'm full of gratitude."

The rangoli is now attracting thousands of visitors every day. The work of the actor through his foundation Sood Charity Foundation started with helping migrants reach home during COVID lockdown and is now into multiple endeavours across fields like public health and education.