New Delhi: Working on back-to-back schedules and putting every inch of effort into her upcoming films, Radhika Madan celebrated the win of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film won multiple national awards at the 68th National Film Awards yesterday.

Radhika Madan who is currently shooting for the remake of the film along with Akshay Kumar took to her Instagram account and shared how the film is her favourite! The actress wrote, “My favourite film So well deserved! Congratulations to the whole team!”.

The Malayalam film was based on the story of a man who wishes to launch his own airline service. The lead pair of the movie stared Shriya Sivakumar and Aparna Balamurali. The film is now being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. With a different storyline and a fresh pair for the audience, the Hindi remake is being awaited for a long time.

The title of the film is yet to be decided, however, the shoot had begun in April this year, and the cast is half past their schedules. This will be Radhika Madan’s fifth film in a row that she will be wrapping up post Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine, Sanaa, Kache Limbu, and Kuttey.

Giving power-packed performances in a very short span of her Bollywood career, the actress is set to rule the screens with her films releasing back to back! While the dates of other films are still in discussion, Radhika’s film Kuttey is set to release on the fourth of November 2022.