Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted In Jiah Khan's Case - A Look At The Actor's Career

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abatement charges in Jiah Khan`s suicide case after almost 10 years.

Reacting to the acquittal Sooraj said, "The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations. I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age. I don`t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but especially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world."

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old Jiah, Mumbai Police booked Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abatement to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.

Jiah`s mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

In December 2015, the CBI submitted a report before the court and termed the case as an abetment to suicide. A few days later, Rabia demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. In February 2017, the High Court rejected the demand for the formation of the SIT.

The trial court also rejected Rabia`s demand for further investigation in 2018. On 15 March 2019, the trial began in the Jiah Khan case.

In the year 2021, the case was reassigned to the Special CBI Court because the sessions court said that the jurisdiction of the CBI case is not with the sessions court. On March 21, 2023, the government side closed its case with the statement of 21 witnesses. On April 20, 2023, both sides presented their final arguments after which the court fixed 28 April to announce the verdict.

On Friday, the Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can`t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted."After arriving home from the court, the `Hero` actor greeted the media persons, expressed his happiness, and thanked the paparazzi outside his Mumbai residence. His housing staff later distributed sweets to the paps.

After the Court`s verdict, Sooraj took to his Instagram and reacted to his acquittal and wrote, "The Truth Always Wins! #GodIsGreat."

