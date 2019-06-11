close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivan Bhatena

Sooryavanshi actor Vivan Bhatena announces daughter's birth in Game Of Thrones way — Check out

He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in 'Game Of Thrones'.

Sooryavanshi actor Vivan Bhatena announces daughter&#039;s birth in Game Of Thrones way — Check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Vivan Bhatena on Tuesday announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named 'Nivaya', in a 'Game Of Thrones' way. She was born on June 9 to Vivan and his wife Nikhila.

Vivan took to Instagram to share the news of the baby's birth, in an innovative way.

He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in 'Game Of Thrones'.

"Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings."

He also shared a photograph in which the newborn is sleeping.

Vivan was a successful model. Apart from ads, he featured in the video of the popular 'Maine payal hai' song by Falguni Pathak. He has also acted in TV shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Maayka', as well as movies like 'Dangal' and 'Judwa 2'. He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'.

Tags:
Vivan BhatenaVivan Bhatena daughterVivan Bhatena marriageSooryavanshiAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Malaika Arora gets trolled for sharing yoga pose on Instagram

Must Watch

PT2M44S

5W1H: 2 killed, four injured in an explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas