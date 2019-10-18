Sophie Choudry: I feel happier when I work out

New Delhi: Singer Sophie Choudry says fitness is not just about being skinny, but feeling good mentally and physically.

"Fitness is a huge part of my life and I think the most important message I want to get across through ‘Work It Up' is that fitness is not just about being skinny or having six pack abs. Fitness is really about your lifestyle, about feeling good mentally and physically," Sophie told IANS.

"Fitness for me is so important. It has become so important in the last few years. Just because of my health and wanting to feel good, wanting to feel fit, I do a lot of stage shows as a singer. I need that stamina, I need that strength and I feel so much happier when I work out. And then you look at amazing people like Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jennifer Lopez who is fifty, they are fitter than ever and I think all these people are inspiring, not because they have perfect bodies but because they lead great lifestyles," she added.

At present, Sophie is hosting VOOT show "Work It Up", where in Bollywood celebrities open about their fitness fundas while working out. The show has been conceptualised under #EduTok, one of TikTok's knowledge based campaigns which encourages TikTok users to create educational and meaningful content across themes, including fitness.

Talking about the show, the "Mera babu chhail chhabila" hitmaker said: "Well, it's definitely the country's first ever fitness EduTok chat show. It sounds long and complicated but it's really simple. You have seen many celebrities doing chat shows sitting on a couch. Here you are going to see them in full on action."

"We are going to be working out with them. Me and the star will be training together, talking about fitness and health, showing you exercises but also a little gossip. It's going to be just some really fun bonding that you will see in a very different environment to a regular chat show and I think that's what makes it fun. It will be inspiring and hopefully entertaining," she said.

The singer says people will "about celebrities struggles".

"Malaika Arora, the ultimate fitness icon will share her ups and downs. Vaani Kapoor and her transformation from 'Shuddh Desi Romance' to 'Befikre' and 'War', I mean it's quite a journey. Everybody has had their ups and downs, so people should expect to hear that," she added.